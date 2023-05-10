DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to strong storms along the Front Range, around the Denver metro and onto the Eastern Plains, which are causing delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport.

The worst of the storms are expected in the afternoon into the evening hours with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes in the Denver weather forecast.

As of 1:00 p.m., there are 229 delays and 78 cancellations according to FlightAware tracking. The airport is encouraging all travelers to check their flights ahead of time due to the weather.

The storms are expected to last through the evening and overnight potentially causing additional delays into Thursday morning.