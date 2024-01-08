DENVER (KDVR) — Monday’s weather caused issues for passengers at Denver International Airport, with dozens of cancelations and hundreds of delays.
As of 12:30 p.m., there were 66 canceled flights and 325 delays for flights arriving and departing from DIA.
Two airlines saw the bulk of the cancellations: United Airlines, with 35 canceled flights, and regional company SkyWest Airlines with 18 canceled flights.
Southwest Airlines had the most delayed flights, with 150 as of 10:50 a.m. United had 86 delayed flights.
Travel in and out of the airport was also disrupted on Sunday, with 648 delays and 63 cancelations.
