DENVER (KDVR) — Cancellations and delays stacked up at Denver International Airport on Sunday morning, with 55 flights canceled as of 12:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.

A vast majority of the cancellations — 52 as of 12:30 p.m. — were for United Airlines flights, while two were Alaska Airlines flights and one was a Southwest Airlines flight.

Some of the destinations most impacted were in the Northeast. This included flights to and from places like Newark, New Jersey and Boston, Massachusetts.

There were also 235 delays at the airport as of 12:30 a.m., with Southwest seeing the biggest impact with 115 delays. There were also 64 delays for United flights.