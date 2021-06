DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport tweeted on Saturday afternoon to expect delays due to weather.

💨Weather🌬 is causing flight arrival and departure delays. #cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 19, 2021

Tornado warnings have been issued for Adams and Elbert counties and a landspout tornado was spotted near Wiggins just about an hour ago.

Be sure to check flydenver.com before heading to the airport for arrivals or departures.