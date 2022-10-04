DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Aviation Administration says heavy fog is causing delays at Denver International Airport.

The delays were reported on Tuesday morning. The FAA said the average delay is at least 39 minutes.

Here is a look at the expected delay times each hour, according to the FAA:

7:15 a.m. -7:59 a.m. 55 minutes 8:00 a.m. -8:59 a.m. 51 minutes 9:00 a.m.-9:59 a.m. 43 minutes 10:00 a.m.-10:59 a.m. 36 minutes FAA

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says the fog is expected to clear off by mid-morning.

Visibility as of 8:30 a.m.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.