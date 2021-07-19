Delayed shipments of oil and gas lead to set back for Central 70 Project

DENVER (KDVR) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday morning after being closed for the entire weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation completed another round of work for the Central 70 Project.

The planned closure for work on the westbound lanes of I-70 is being delayed now because CDOT said it can’t obtain enough oil needed to make the asphalt needed to complete the paving. Oil is a key ingredient in asphalt.

The work was originally set to begin on July 23.

“There is a current statewide oil shortage for the industry, not just for CDOT. As a result of the oil shortage we are not able to obtain enough asphalt to completely pave the westbound lanes of I-70 next weekend,” shared CDOT spokesperson Stacia Sellers.

CDOT has rescheduled the westbound work for July 30 through Aug. 2. The westbound lanes will be closed between I-270 to Colorado Boulevard from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday that weekend.