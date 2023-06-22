DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders is scheduled to have emergency surgery on a blood clot in his groin, Adam “Pacman” Jones said on the Pat McAfee show Thursday morning.

“A blood clot has been found in his groin and he has like emergency surgery happening tomorrow … This comes after I think there was another surgery that was being talked about within the last couple of weeks,” McAfee said.

The University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach is supposed to have the surgery at 6 a.m. Friday, Jones said.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, had said last week that there was a chance he’d lose his foot due to circulation issues.

Sanders has been dealing with circulation issues dating back to his time at Jackson State University during the 2021 season. The former NFL star and Hall of Famer had injured a toe and had a procedure in September that left him using crutches and a scooter to get around the field, the Associated Press reported.

He had several surgeries after due to complications and ended up having his big and second toes amputated due to blood clots.

Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Hunt and vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer last week to discuss his pain levels and what could be done about it.

The situation has clearly worsened quickly, prompting emergency surgery.

Sanders said Thursday afternoon that there is a clot in his left leg and one in his right leg.