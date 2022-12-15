BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Less than two weeks after the University of Colorado Boulder announced Deion Sanders would be the next head football coach, the hype continues to build.

A CU Boulder spokesperson said so far in December, they’ve sold $565,000 worth of merchandise through their online vendor.

The previous record? $324,000 during a month in 2016. And we’re not even halfway through December.

“I would expect there to be a really big bump,” said Darrin Duber Smith, senior lecturer at Metropolitan State University, Denver. “People are going to want to be a part of this.”

‘Star power is going to bring in that donor money’

Duber Smith graduated from CU Boulder in 1990, the same year the Buffaloes won the national championship. He said the Sanders hire is a big swing for the program and a move with a potentially big payoff.

“It’s really a win for everybody if he’s successful,” Duber Smith said. “You really need the donor money for a healthy athletic department, and star power is going to bring in that donor money.”

So far, roughly 7,000 season ticket interest forms have been filled out, a number the university said is pacing ahead of previous seasons.

“I would expect they would sell out,” Duber Smith said. “Generally, when you bring in more customers, you bring in more money.”