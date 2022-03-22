DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette met today with three Ukrainian women who recently arrived in Denver after being forced to flee their home.

They shared with the congresswoman what they saw and what their families have gone through.

It was a quiet, warm and safe place to be, unlike their homeland. DeGette sat down with the refugees at her office in Denver for an unofficial welcome to the United States.

“We particularly want to hear from our recent arrivals what you saw, how you came to be here, but most of all, we want to welcome you,” said DeGette.

Two of the refugees, Tetiana Khmil and Katerina Khmil, are mother and daughter. Brother and son Viktor Khmil have lived in Colorado for over 20 years.

“I didn’t sleep for two weeks and checking the news all the time, but now at least I can sleep, and I know they are safe in my house,” said Viktor.

DeGette spoke of sanctions against Russia.

“We are acting with our international allies to increase the sanctions to the maximum possibility against Russia, and that means in my view, no Russian oil into the US,” said DeGette.

Viktor would like to see a little more help.

“As much military help as possible, because sanctions, of course, is going to work but not tomorrow,” said Viktor.

Iryna Rothko is safe in Colorado. Her husband, however, remains in Ukraine.

Jennifer Wilson from the International Rescue Committee offered up hopeful words to the refugees.

“You do not have to have a relative here or a connection here in order to be resettled in Colorado,” said Wilson.

Brave faces, now in a free country, are thinking about Ukraine.