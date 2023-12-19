DENVER (KDVR) — The defense rested Tuesday in the trial of two Aurora paramedics charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. It’s possible the jury could begin deliberations before the end of the day.

Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper are both being tried on counts of reckless manslaughter and other charges. They took the stand in their own defense on Monday.

McClain died after being stopped by police while walking home from a convenience store, then forcibly restrained and injected with ketamine by the paramedics.

The paramedics testified that they witnessed agitated behavior as officers dealt with McClain, and they followed agitated patient “excited delirium” protocols, which at the time called for the use of ketamine for de-escalation, FOX31’s Kim Posey reported from the trial.

Prosecutors questioned the dosing of the ketamine and the characterization of excited delirium, and they questioned if paramedics gave appropriate care to a man who had been in a carotid hold, gone unconscious and vomited.

Initially, no one was charged because the coroner’s office could not determine how McClain died. But social justice protests over the 2020 murder of George Floyd drew renewed attention to McClain’s case — which led to the 2021 indictment of the paramedics and three officers.

A revised statement by the coroner said McClain died due to ketamine administration following forcible restraint.

During previous trials, two of the officers who confronted McClain were acquitted. The third officer was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.