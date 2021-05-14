Defense files motion to block release of Barry Morphew affidavit

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, nearly one year after his wife Suzanne was last seen. He is charged with murder. (Credit: Chaffee County Sheriff)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The defense team for Barry Morphew is asking a judge to keep the affidavit related to his arrest for allegedly killing his wife Suzanne sealed for another two weeks.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day 2020. Searches in the area where she and Barry lived continued for months, but her body was never recovered.

Barry was arrested on May 5 and appeared in court the following day. The judge initially ordered that the affidavit remain sealed until at least May 13, and since then the defense has filed a motion to keep the affidavit closed for an additional two weeks until May 27.

The affidavit is a main filing in court when charges are issued. It generally contains background on the investigation as well as specific details that explain why charges are being filed.

On his initial arrest, Barry Morphew was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

On Thursday, additional charges of forging public documents, a felony, and mail in ballot offense, a misdemeanor, were filed against Barry.

In the affidavit for the additional charges, police say Barry admitted to filing the ballot for Suzanne.

“I know she (Suzanne) was going to vote for Trump anyways,” he told investigators according to that affidavit.