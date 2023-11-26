DENVER (KDVR) — A deer that became stuck near Evergreen Lake was successfully rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers on Friday.

CPW said the deer was in the wrong place at the wrong time and, between the snow and ice on the lake, had become stuck.

A nearby crane operator who was actually in the right place at the right time gave wildlife officers a hand with the rescue.

Deer being rescued at Evergreen lake (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The deer was placed in what CPW described as a “snuggie-like contraption” to lift it over the fence railing.

It was then relocated to a better habitat.