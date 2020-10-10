Deer Creek Canyon Park closed due to reports of ‘aggressive mountain lion behavior’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deer Creek Canyon Park is closed Saturday morning due to reports of “aggressive mountain lion behavior,” according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The park is part of Jeffco Open Space. It is located west of C-470 in the far southwest portion of the metro area.

According to CPW spokesperson Jason Clay, it is investigating the situation alongside Jeffco Open Space.

There is currently no estimated time for the park reopening.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.