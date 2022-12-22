FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s deep freeze is placing an extra burden on boilers and heating systems.

Crews at the Cadence apartments in Fort Collins worked to restore heat after the system failed for several hours on Thursday. Resident Brenda Powell told FOX31 she woke up cold and then had to use her oven to stay warm.

“I didn’t really know what to do. I guess I’ve never had this happen before” she said.

FOX31 contacted the management, which explained that the building is new and the heating issues are being addressed. A spokesperson emphasizes that the comfort and safety of all residents is a top priority.

FOX31 found other heating issues in residential and business locations are linked to supply chain delays in obtaining parts used to service boilers.

Firefighters remind all residents to make sure to unplug or turn off any unattended appliances, especially space heaters, and never run electrical cords under rugs or through blankets.