December drought has firefighters on alert

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue are paying especially close attention to the weather reports this month as dry conditions continue.

A South Metro Spokesperson said that in the past week alone, crews have responded to about a half-dozen brushfires.

“Typically, we wouldn’t be seeing those things happen in a regular precipitation year,” Public Information Officer Eric Hurst said.

Hurst said homeowners should be especially careful when hanging holiday lights.

“Sometimes those lights can give off heat,” Hurst said.

He suggested that now is a good time for homeowners to sign up for local reverse notification systems.

“It’s been proved to us this week,” Hurst said, “that wildfires can occur anytime.”