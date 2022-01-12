December 2021 was 10th warmest in metro Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The month of December in 2021 began with highs in the 70s and ended with snow falling across the metro area. The month had the 10th warmest average temperature on record at 38.4 degrees.

On average it was 10 degrees above average during the afternoons, but overnight lows were only 4 degrees above average. So, even with more heat in the daytime, we still cooled off very quickly. The warmer weather also allowed for some dry conditions for the month.

There is no doubt that the last six months of 2021 were extremely dry. Looking at the percentage of average precipitation per month, even though December only picked up half of what is average, it is a higher percentage than the previous five months.

With that being said, the month of January up to the 12th day is at 250% of the average.