Deceased hiker’s body recovered from mountain in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deceased hiker’s body was recovered from Mount Silverthorne in Summit County on Friday.

According to Summit County Rescue Group, 71-year-old Ken May — an experienced hiker — left his vehicle about 7 a.m. on Wednesday with a plan to return by 6:45 p.m. the same day.

May was hiking with a GPS device that tracked his position.

“A message was received from him at 1:20 p.m. stating that he was descending from the summit of Mount Silverthorne. His last coordinates were received at about 5:30 p.m., placing him on the ridge line descending from the mountain towards Salmon Lake. His device then stopped sending signals,” SCRG said in a statement.

Ken May. Credit: Summit County Rescue Group

The group sent two teams to the Willow Lakes and Salmon Lake areas Wednesday evening. While they were unable to continue up the ridge due to darkness and “extremely technical terrain,” they continued searching the area all night.

Additional teams joined the search effort Thursday morning.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, May’s body was located below the ridge between Mount Silverthorne and the East Thorne.

“Due to the extreme nature of the terrain and the need for rescuer safety, it was determined that the body recovery should be attempted the following day,” SCRG said.

On Friday, a 20-person team recovered May’s body during a highly technical effort that lasted 14 hours and included a helicopter. It was taken to Saint Anthony Summit Medical Center.