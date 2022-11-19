DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, several blocks of Bruce Randolph Avenue were closed off for a Thanksgiving tradition spanning two decades.

Dozens of volunteers worked alongside Denver Feed-A-Family and the Epworth Foundation to pack Thanksgiving meals-to-go for an estimated 4,000 local families needing support this holiday season.

“None of it’s donated, we purchased it all,” Pastor King Harris with the Epworth Foundation said. “It says that people love one another. We have a really loving community.”

This is the first year for the event since the pandemic.

The 20-year-tradition of packing Thanksgiving baskets also honors the life and legacy of Bruce Randolph.

“On Thanksgiving Day, he used to feed the community because he felt that everyone should have a hot meal,” Xiomara Yanigue of Denver Feed-A-Family said.

To get involved with the tradition or to donate, visit the Epworth Foundation’s website.