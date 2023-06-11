BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are investigating the death of a 2-month-old that occurred Saturday night. The child’s mother, Anna Louise Englund, was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence to conduct a welfare check on a woman possibly having a mental health crisis.

Witnesses reported that Englund, 29, had taken her baby and had driven away in her car.

A statewide attempt to locate bulletin was issued, and at around 10:20 p.m., Englund’s car was located en route to Boulder Community Hospital.

Officers contacted her in the parking lot and rushed the baby into the emergency department.

The baby was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family during this terrible and difficult time,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Police are working to piece together a sequence of events and gather further details.

Englund faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death.