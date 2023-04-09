DENVER (KDVR) — Service on the RTD A Line from Union Station to the Denver International Airport was interrupted Sunday afternoon for police activity related to a death investigation.

Denver police said the investigation was on the RTD A Line at Smith Road and North Monaco Street Parkway.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Shuttle buses are replacing both eastbound and westbound routes while the line is closed, according to the RTD website.