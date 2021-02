DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday morning in the 8400 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Officials said they were conducting a death investigation at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Denver police said the victim is an adult male and the investigation is now a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they are received.