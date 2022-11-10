DENVER (KDVR) — Many places across the are offering discounts and freebies as a small token of appreciation to those who have served and are still serving on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 11. Many businesses, schools and federal offices will be closed for the holiday.
Discounts and freebies
Here is a list of the discounts, deals, freebies, and more offered in Colorado on Nov. 11:
- Applebee’s: Free entrée for all Veterans and Active-Duty Military
- Bar Louie: Free Craft Burger for the men and women who have served and are serving in the US Armed Forces
- BJ’s Brewhouse: Complimentary meal for current and former military who dine in
- Breckenridge Distillery: Free high end tasting, 20% off plus a free cocktail for Veterans with a military ID
- California Pizza Kitchen: Complimentary non-alcoholic beverage plus choice of one entrée from the prix fixed menu
- Carrabba’s: 10% off with any visit for all Service Members and First Responders
- Chilis: All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day
- Denny’s: Free Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel
- Dunkin’: Free donut for Veterans and Active Military
- IHOP: Free red, white, and blueberry pancakes for veterans and active-duty military
- LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee: Free donut and 12 oz. coffee for all Veterans and Active Military Personnel
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo, a 4-slice Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. Pepsi product for Veterans
- Menchie’s: First 6 oz. free to all Veterans and active-duty military
- Parry’s Pizza: Complimentary entrée and fountain drink
- Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw for veterans, active-duty military and reservists.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double
- Smashburger: Enjoy a FREE Burger or Sandwich when you show a valid military ID
- Yard House: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer
- Ziggi’s Coffee: Free 16 oz. drink for veterans and active-duty military members
We will add more deals and freebies to the list as we get them.
There are also several retailers offering deals to honor those who have served or are serving.