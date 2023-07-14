Nurendy Ropon, 22, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 34-year-old man to death on July 13, 2023 (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man to death Thursday night.

Nurendy Ropon, 22, is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony menacing with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Police said Ropon stabbed a 34-year-old man in the neck after the two got into an argument in front of the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Ropon was found with the knife a short distance from the crime scene, police said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Anyone who hasn’t spoken to investigators and has any information about the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).