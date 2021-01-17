Deadly snowmobile accident in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a snowmobile died in an accident on the Idleglen trail system on Sunday, according to Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR).

Personnel responded to a snowmobile accident and report the driver did not survive. Authorities say the rider sustained a broken leg.

GCSAR posted this message on their Facebook page:

“GCSAR urges people to understand that we haven’t had much snow this year and the trails are not well covered. Leaving the trail can be dangerous. There are downed trees, logs, limbs and rocks barely covered by the snow. On portions of the trail, GCSAR was riding on bare ground. The lower sections of the trail has big rollers as well as protruding gravel and rocks. Night or low light riding could be more dangerous. Please wear your helmet, stay on the trail and drive within your skill level. If you are uncomfortable riding in theses conditions, please chose another way to recreate and come back to snowmobile later in the season.”