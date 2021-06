AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said one person has died in a single vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

#APDTrafficAlert Officers are investigating a single vehicle crash with one fatality at 15192 E Hampden Ave. WB Chambers is closed. Stay out of area to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/3VdPt3Sp5o — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 22, 2021

The incident occurred at 15192 E. Hampden Avenue. Police said traffic on westbound Hampden Road has been closed off. Only one lane of eastbound traffic on Hampden Avenue is open.

Police advise travelers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.