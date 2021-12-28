Deadly shooting spree: What we know about the victims

DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were killed Monday night by a man who went on a shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood before police shot and killed him.

Two of the victims were killed near 1st Avenue and Broadway in Denver one person was killed near 13th Avenue and Williams Street in Denver and one person was killed at Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Alicia Cardenas

Alicia Cardenas was one of the people killed at 1st and Broadway. The 44-year-old owned Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing, which is located at that intersection where she was killed.

Cardenas has a 12-year-old child, and according to Cardenas’ father, she influenced a lot of people.

“Just thinking about her not being around. It’s way too soon. It’s way too soon. And I’m real concerned about her daughter,” Alfredo Cardenas told FOX31.

At this point, we have been unable to confirm the identities of the other victims, but this story will be updated as we learn more about them.