NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a man was found dead after reports of a shooting and they’re searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

The Thornton Police Department said they responded to a shooting with a person down around the area of Fox Run Parkway and 107th at approximately 1:41 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered the incident took place north of the area which is in Northglenn’s jurisdiction.

TPD said they found an injured man and provided medical attention but did not specify if the man had been shot or not.

The Northglenn Police Department said they responded to the area of Fox Run Parkway and Fox Run Circle where they found a dead man. The department sent a CodeRed to residents while officers were searching for the suspect but that alert has since been canceled. Police said the suspect fled and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Mayns at 303-450-8970 or jpmayns@northglenn.org

This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information is received.