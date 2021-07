DENVER (KDVR) — Police said a woman has died after a shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood Saturday night.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 4700 block of N Vine St, on a shooting. An adult female was transported to a local hospital and declared deceased . Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/Kzv0DB8lj7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 25, 2021

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of N. Vine Street where they found an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and declared deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).