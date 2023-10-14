DENVER (KDVR) — Three people died and three others were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 12400 block of East 39th Avenue. Around 1:37 a.m., officers responded and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, it was later found out that five additional victims were self-transported to local hospitals.

Two of those victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. Three others were expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation indicated there was a party at an industrial storefront. According to DPD, at the storefront, there was evidence of shots from at least two firearms.

Investigators were working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting, as well as who was involved.

No arrests had been made as of 10:40 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

FOX31 has a reporter heading to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.