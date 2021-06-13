Deadly shooting at Littleton home appears to be ‘incident of self-defense’

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation of a deadly shooting at a Littleton subdivision home “appears to be an incident of self-defense.”

Fifty-nine-year old Stan Collins, who was identified by the Douglas County Coroner, was shot and killed on Saturday in a home in the 9000 block of Fraser River Street around 6:15 p.m.

The shooter has not been identified but DCSO said that person did live in the house and all parties involved were known to each other.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident and new information will be posted in this story.