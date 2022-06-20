GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Golden Police responded to a deadly single-car rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a rollover crash on West 6th Avenue near mile marker 272 at 5:36 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses of the crash reported that the car was speeding and losing control around a curve. The car then struck a guardrail and rolled over onto an embankment off the road near the Colorado School of Mines sports complex.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the car with a 25-year-old man as her passenger. Both were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead, while the man is still in critical condition. The man was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate alcohol may have played a factor.