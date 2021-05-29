Deadly rollover crash shuts down I-76 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A deadly rollover crash on Interstate 76 shut down traffic in both directions from Bromley Lane to Eagle Boulevard on Saturday night.

Police said a white sedan traveling eastbound on I-76 in area of Eagle Boulevard lost control, went into an embankment and rolled over into westbound lanes of traffic. around 7:20 p.m.

Three people were in the vehicle, including adults and children, Brighton Police said. One person died but details on the victim have not been released.

Brighton Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Police are investigating the incident and the highway will remain closed for an extended time.

