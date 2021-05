DENVER (KDVR) — A fatal motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Interstate 70. The crash happened Friday morning before 6:30 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said westbound I-70 is closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Lowell Boulevard. There is no estimated time of when I-70 will reopen.

ALERT: Officers are on the scene of a fatal crash , vehicle vs motorcycle. One person has been pronounced deceased. WB I70 just east of Sheridan Blvd . WB traffic is being diverted off on Lowell Blvd. Alternative routes advised. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/K7eJbyrzCf — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 7, 2021

The crash involved an unknown vehicle and a motorcycle.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.