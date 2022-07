GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police shut down the offramp from northbound Interstate 25 onto Arapahoe Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and police said the motorcycle driver was the only person involved. The driver died at the scene and the investigation is still underway.

The ramp remains closed until police conclude the investigation. This story will be updated when the road is open back up.