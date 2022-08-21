LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – A man has been charged in connection to the Saturday drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

According to the Longmont Police Department, Yahir Solis, 19, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting at a basketball court on Saturday.

According to the City of Longmont Public Safety Office, police were dispatched to the area of Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue at 1:49 p.m. after officers received a call of a drive-by shooting near a basketball court.

Once on the scene, authorities found a 13-year-old boy with injuries who needed to be transported to a hospital. He later died from those injuries. A second boy, 15, was also injured during the shooting but is expected to recover.

In addition to the homicide charges, Solis was also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, one being for a traffic case and the other being for drug paraphernalia possession.

If you have any information in regards to this case or any surveillance footage that could have recorded this incident, please reach out to the Longmont Public Safety tip line at 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont #22-7223.