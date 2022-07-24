DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police received reports of a deadly two-car crash in the area of South Sante Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Saturday night.

According to DPD, an SUV was traveling down Sante Fe Drive in the northbound direction around midnight when a white truck collided with them.

The driver of a white truck was allegedly traveling south while in the northbound lanes of Sante Fe Drive before crashing into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time after.

The three people that were in the truck that allegedly caused this wreck were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive, according to DPD.

Now, the driver of that white truck is being held by DPD as they conduct investigations of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The identities of both the person being held and the victims in this accident have not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it is made public.