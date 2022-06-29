BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office officially filed charges against 20-year-old Jeremy Rocha for a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 in Aurora nearly two weeks ago.

Rocha has been charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree and a sentence enhancer for a crime of violence.

Rocha allegedly shot and killed John Jaros on June 18 while traveling in one of several cars street racing around Jaros’ truck with his wife and three children inside.

After Jaros was shot, his wife bravely jumped over the console to put the truck in neutral and steer it to the shoulder avoiding a crash or running off the road.

The gun used in this shooting has been connected to at least two other shootings. Investigators said two of its shell casings were found in the back of Jaros’ pickup.

Jaros was from Glen Haven, a small town near Estes Park, and was the assistant fire chief there. The community rallied around his family as the loss rocked the entire town and the volunteer firefighter family as well.

Rocha’s next court appearance will be on July 27 at 8:30 a.m.