Deadly house fire in Green Valley Ranch being investigated as homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — A deadly house fire in Green Valley Ranch that claimed the lives of five people on Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

Djibril and Adja Diol died in the deadly fire in Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday. Photo from Crime Stoppers Alert.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, “The fire appeared to be deliberately set by unknown persons who fled the area.”

Denver Police Department Division Chief Joe Montoya said in a news conference on Friday that investigators determined the fire was intentionally set early on and have been investigating it as a homicide.

As of Friday, the reward for information stands at $14,000. It could increase with additional contributions.

Montoya said beyond the money, he is sending a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to come forward and speak to authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the arson investigation and working with DPD to determine the cause of the fire.