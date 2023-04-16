WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — April 21 marks six months since a deadly hit-and-run in Westminster that took the life of 29-year-old Marcus Tapia and his loved ones are still seeking justice.

That hit-and-run happened on Federal Boulevard just near 74th Avenue. Westminster Police have yet to make an arrest in the case. Tapia was hit while crossing the street.

His mother, Alicia Schinke said every day has been harder without him and they just want answers about what happened.

“To not know who did that to your child sucks and for that person to be that heartless that they are still walking around and think it’s okay, it’s really hard to understand and comprehend,“ she said.

On Friday, Tapia’s loved ones plan to gather on the six-month mark of losing him to celebrate his life and to push for justice.

“To celebrate him, to remember who he was and to just not forget him. They need to have a heart to just look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves is that okay to do to somebody, how would you feel if it was your child.” Schinke said.

Suspect vehicle (Westminster Police)

If you have any information you are urged to contact police.