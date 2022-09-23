AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
The Aurora Police Department responded to reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Chambers Road and East 12th Avenue. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
During the investigation, police learned the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection when an older model white truck, possibly a GMC, made a left turn from East 12th Avenue onto northbound North Chambers Road and hit her.
APD said there is a “distinct container in the bed of the truck with a ladder on the passenger side.”