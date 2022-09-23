AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.

The Aurora Police Department responded to reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Chambers Road and East 12th Avenue. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Suspect truck in deadly hit-and-run (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

During the investigation, police learned the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at the intersection when an older model white truck, possibly a GMC, made a left turn from East 12th Avenue onto northbound North Chambers Road and hit her.

APD said there is a “distinct container in the bed of the truck with a ladder on the passenger side.”