DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian died after being struck on Interstate 70 in north Denver on Sunday night and police are asking for help to find the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.

The Denver Police Department said an unknown year and model Honda struck the pedestrian just before 8 p.m. on eastbound I-70 just before the North Pecos Street exit. The vehicle should have significant front-end and undercarriage damage, police said.

The driver left the scene and police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.