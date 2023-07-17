DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for the vehicle and driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened at East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street around 5 a.m. A dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on East Louisiana hit a bicyclist, which damaged the SUV’s headlight, and took off.

The bicyclist died from the injuries they sustained in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.