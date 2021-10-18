14-year-old fatally run over in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy died Monday after he fell from the front of a minivan and was run over by the girl who was behind the wheel.

The Aurora Police Department said they responded to the 1300 block of South Chambers Circle around 7:50 p.m. and found the 14-year-old trapped underneath the minivan.

Aurora Fire Rescue extricated the teen from beneath the vehicle, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The girl who was driving the minivan fled from the scene after the incident, but she eventually returned and spoke with investigators, police said.

The minivan, a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country, was stolen, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of around 9:50 p.m., when police issued a press release on the incident. They said the investigation is ongoing.