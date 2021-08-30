Deadly head-on crash victims identified, family mourning loss of 2 members

An aerial view of the scene where Colorado State Patrol said two people died in a head-on collision on U.S. 285 on Aug. 26, 2021. (KDVR)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The identities of the three victims in a deadly head-on crash Thursday on U.S. 285 between Conifer and Pine Junction have been released.

Benjamin Bobier, 36, was driving the suspected at-fault vehicle, a 2021 red Dodge pickup, when it struck a black Ford F-150 killing 55-year-old Diana Snell and 2-year-old Jordan Snell.

Bobier was transported to the hospital after the crash and died on Friday. Two other victims remain in the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol said the red truck involved was reportedly driving recklessly prior to the crash. FOX31 found that Bobier has several previous traffic violations.

This incident has created an outcry from residents in the area for safety measures to be put in place and lessen the dangers of reckless driving on the stretch of road.

According to Trooper Gary Cutler, CSP is trying to educate drivers about the importance of driving the speed limit on Highway 285.

Additionally, he said there will be increased patrols over Labor Day weekend because of holiday grants that allow for extra staffing. However, he said round-the-clock enforcement is not possible because of staff limitations and other areas that need to be patrolled, including Interstate 70 and Colorado 470.

“Our highway needs to be improved NOW,” Andrea Allen told FOX31. “My husband was in a head-on collision almost 11 years ago at this same section of the highway that the accident occurred yesterday … The ongoing common occurrence of head-on collisions here can be lessened by installing a median barrier. I fear that nothing will be done before another person(s) is killed on that section of highway as it has been an issue for so long.”