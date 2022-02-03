Deadly dog attack in Brighton, police searching for suspect vehicle

BRIGHTON,Colo. (KDVR) — Police continue to search for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly dog park attack in November 2021.

A dark blue or black Chevy avalanche is believed to have kennels in the back that housed greyhounds responsible for the death of one dog and severe injury of another, police said. The truck was caught on surveillance leaving the Happy Trails Dog Park after the attack.

Photo from Brighton Police Department

If you have any information about the truck owner and greyhounds, police ask you to call the tip line at (303) 655-8740.