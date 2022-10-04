ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Riverdale Road is located in Adams County and is an 11-mile stretch of road from Thornton to Brighton.

While some believe Riverdale Road is haunted based on alleged sightings of phantom joggers or a phantom Camaro, others believe the highway is haunted because of many deadly crashes.

“It’s not haunted there have just been a lot of deaths there. Plenty of accidents on Riverdale Road because of the way people drive. Nobody pays attention and it’s not lit very well,” FOX31 viewer Julie said.

FOX31 filed a Colorado Open Records Act request on deadly crashes on Riverdale Road since January of 2021.

The Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 that three deadly crashes happened on Riverdale Road during that timeframe:

Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:10 a.m.: 1 person killed

Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:50 p.m.: 1 person killed

Sept. 3, 2022 at 4 a.m.: 3 people killed

From 2017 to 2020, CDOT said there were eight crashes on the 11-mile stretch of Riverdale Road and none of the crashes were deadly.

Of those crashes, weather was not a factor.

Four of the crashes involved single vehicles and the other four crashes involved two vehicles.

Based on crash data from CDOT, there have been three deadly crashes on Riverdale Road over the last five years.