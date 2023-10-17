DENVER (KDVR) — A middle school student was hit and killed while riding a bike to school Tuesday, according to a letter from the principal of Euclid Middle School.

The letter said the incident was between the bike and a vehicle and said it happened at an intersection a few blocks south of Euclid Middle School, while students were arriving.

It happened around 8:04 a.m. at South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Drive, according to the Littleton Police Department. The student was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Principal Amanda Hurley said in the letter that fellow seventh graders were notified of the news at the beginning of seventh period on Tuesday.

FOX31 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.