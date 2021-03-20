Deadly crash in Brighton kills 1, hospitalizes 3 others

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and three others injured in a serious crash at Highway 85 and 136th Avenue on Saturday afternoon, Brighton Police report.

Officers shut down Hwy 85 southbound from 144th to 136th and northbound from 124th to 144th to investigate the incident. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

The three surviving victims were transported by ground to area trauma centers, BPD says.

BPD asks anyone who witnessed the crash to call (303) 288-1535.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.