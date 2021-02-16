Deadly crash forces closure of northbound I-25 near Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deadly crash has forced Interstate 25 to close at Exit 271 (Mountain Vista Drive) near Fort Collins.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened between a semi and a truck around 8:51 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One person was killed in the crash. That person’s identity will be released when next-of-kin has been notified.

CSP said all commercial vehicles should take Highway 14 east to Highway 85 north to get to Wyoming.

The interstate will be closed for an extended period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.