WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed between Exit 232 for Dacono and Exit 235 for CO-52 due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 9:03 a.m. on Friday and involved two pickup trucks.

The Colorado State Patrol said one person died in the crash. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

CDOT said there is no estimated time of when the northbound lanes of I-25 will be reopen.